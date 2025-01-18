As part of its MLK Week observation, Texas Tech will host 200 area middle school and high school students for the MLK Youth Empowerment Summit on Saturday, January 18, 2025, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Student Union Building. We will continue the engagement and success of the 2023 and 2024 summits. Students will participate in interactive college readiness and educational sessions regarding leadership, STEM, law, health professions, business, and more.





Monday, December 16, 2024. Also, please share this opportunity with your circles of influence. Eighty volunteers are needed. If you are interested, please complete the Volunteer Registration Form . Please sign up by. Also, please share this opportunity with your circles of influence.





Direct volunteer-related questions to Raegan Higgins at raegan.higgins@ttu.edu and event-related questions to Cory Powell at cory.powell@ttu.edu.



