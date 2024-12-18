Who: Graduate Students
What: In-office student assistant position
When: Immediately.
The position begins January, 2025 and offers year-round (fall, spring and summer) employment at 20 hours/week during the M-F, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM regular work week.
Where: Texas Tech University main campus/in-person position with the Office of Academic Partnerships in West Hall.
Hourly Rate: $13.50/hour
Major/Essential Functions
- Assist with academic agreements, related events, reports, and special projects.
- Manage department social media accounts.
- Utilize department and university systems including Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Zoom, Online catalogs, social media platforms, Smartsheet, etc.
- Learn and implement academic programs, policies, process, and procedures.
- Perform miscellaneous duties as directed.
Required Qualifications
- Currently enrolled in and maintain good academic standing at the university.
- Maintain satisfactory student conduct standing with the university.
- Possess a valid driver’s license with 2+ years driving experience as required to drive a Texas Tech University vehicle.
- Detail oriented, organized, and motivated.
- Possess and utilize strong interpersonal communication skills.
- Ability to adhere to timelines, think creatively, collaborate with team, and work interdependently.
Interested graduate students, please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your interest in the position, how the position fits into your short/long term goals, and what unique qualities you bring to the position. Email both to the director at danay.phelps@ttu.edu.