Who: Graduate Students

What: In-office student assistant position

When: Immediately.

The position begins January, 2025 and offers year-round (fall, spring and summer) employment at 20 hours/week during the M-F, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM regular work week.

Where: Texas Tech University main campus/in-person position with the Office of Academic Partnerships in West Hall.

Hourly Rate: $13.50/hour

Major/Essential Functions

Assist with academic agreements, related events, reports, and special projects.

Manage department social media accounts.

Utilize department and university systems including Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Zoom, Online catalogs, social media platforms, Smartsheet, etc.

Learn and implement academic programs, policies, process, and procedures.

Perform miscellaneous duties as directed.

Required Qualifications

Currently enrolled in and maintain good academic standing at the university.

Maintain satisfactory student conduct standing with the university.

Possess a valid driver’s license with 2+ years driving experience as required to drive a Texas Tech University vehicle.

Detail oriented, organized, and motivated.

Possess and utilize strong interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to adhere to timelines, think creatively, collaborate with team, and work interdependently.

Interested graduate students, please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your interest in the position, how the position fits into your short/long term goals, and what unique qualities you bring to the position. Email both to the director at danay.phelps@ttu.edu.