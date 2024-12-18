TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Position Opening -Graduate Student Assistant for Academic Partnerships

Who:   Graduate Students

What: In-office student assistant position

When: Immediately.  

The position begins January, 2025 and offers year-round (fall, spring and summer) employment at 20 hours/week during the M-F, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM regular work week.

Where:  Texas Tech University main campus/in-person position with the Office of Academic Partnerships in West Hall.

Hourly Rate:  $13.50/hour

Major/Essential Functions

  • Assist with academic agreements, related events, reports, and special projects.
  • Manage department social media accounts.
  • Utilize department and university systems including Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Zoom, Online catalogs, social media platforms, Smartsheet, etc. 
  • Learn and implement academic programs, policies, process, and procedures.  
  • Perform miscellaneous duties as directed.

Required Qualifications

  • Currently enrolled in and maintain good academic standing at the university.
  • Maintain satisfactory student conduct standing with the university.
  • Possess a valid driver’s license with 2+ years driving experience as required to drive a Texas Tech University vehicle.
  • Detail oriented, organized, and motivated.
  • Possess and utilize strong interpersonal communication skills.
  • Ability to adhere to timelines, think creatively, collaborate with team, and work interdependently.

Interested graduate students, please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your interest in the position, how the position fits into your short/long term goals, and what unique qualities you bring to the position.  Email both to the director at danay.phelps@ttu.edu.
Posted:
12/18/2024

Originator:
Danay Phelps

Email:
DANAY.PHELPS@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


Categories