1098-T Information from Student Business Services
In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of your 1098-T Form, Student Business Services highly recommends that all students complete a Global Electronic Consent Form.
We also ask for all students to review and/or update their Permanent Address. All 2024 1098-T Forms for students without electronic consent will be mailed to the student's permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for 1098-T Form is January 15, 2025.
If you have any additional questions, or need more information, don’t hesitate to check out our : go.ttu.edu/sbshelp.