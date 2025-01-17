TTU HomeTechAnnounce

1098-T Information from Student Business Services

In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of your 1098-T Form, Student Business Services highly recommends that all students complete a Global Electronic Consent Form 

 

We also ask for all students to review and/or update their Permanent Address. All 2024 1098-T Forms for students without electronic consent will be mailed to the student's permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for 1098-T Form is January 15, 2025.    

 

For more information: Article - 1098-T Information (ttu.edu) and Service - 1098-T (ttu.edu) 

 

If you have any additional questions, or need more information, don’t hesitate to check out our website: go.ttu.edu/sbshelp. 
Posted:
1/17/2025

Originator:
Cheyenne Jackson

Email:
cheyennj@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Business Services


