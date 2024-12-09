Payment due date for Vet Med Students: January 3, 2025

Payment due date for Law Students: January 8, 2025

Payment due date for Texas Tech Students: January 10, 2025

Budget Payment Plan opening date: December 9, 2024

Emergency Payment Plan opening date: January 5, 2025

Financial Aid disbursement date: January 5, 2025

Exemptions, waivers, and contracts posted to accounts date: Dated January 1, 2025 ( if all documents are completed)

Payment information: Service - Payments (ttu.edu)

Payment Plan information: Service - Payment Plan (ttu.edu)

Book loan information: Article - Book Loan Policy (ttu.edu) For tax purposes, any Spring term payments we receive prior to January 1st, will not be included on either your 2024 or 2025 1098-T. To ensure you receive a 1098-T that reflects all your payments for the Spring 2025 term, please make sure your payment is made on or after January 1st, 2025. If you have any additional questions, or need more information, don’t hesitate to check out our website: go.ttu.edu/sbshelp. Posted:

