- Payment due date for Vet Med Students: January 3, 2025
- Payment due date for Law Students: January 8, 2025
- Payment due date for Texas Tech Students: January 10, 2025
- Budget Payment Plan opening date: December 9, 2024
- Emergency Payment Plan opening date: January 5, 2025
- Financial Aid disbursement date: January 5, 2025
- Exemptions, waivers, and contracts posted to accounts date: Dated January 1, 2025 (if all documents are completed)
- Payment information: Service - Payments (ttu.edu)
- Payment Plan information: Service - Payment Plan (ttu.edu)
- Book loan information: Article - Book Loan Policy (ttu.edu)
For tax purposes, any Spring term payments we receive prior to January 1st, will not be included on either your 2024 or 2025 1098-T. To ensure you receive a 1098-T that reflects all your payments for the Spring 2025 term, please make sure your payment is made on or after January 1st, 2025.
If you have any additional questions, or need more information, don’t hesitate to check out our website: go.ttu.edu/sbshelp.