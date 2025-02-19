Are you looking for a job either now or after graduation? This job fair provides a great opportunity for students who are seeking either full-time, part-time, or internship positions. By attending, you will have the chance to connect with potential employers who are looking for candidates with your major. Additionally, you can expand your network, improve your interview skills, gain insights into the industry, and gather information about different companies. This fair is an excellent way to take your career to the next level!

While registration is not required, it is strongly encouraged.

Have questions? Check out our videos on YouTube (linked below) to help you prepare.

- Resumes

- How to Work a Job Fair

- Preparing Your Elevator Pitch