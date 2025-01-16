Intramural Sports is hiring sport officials for the spring 2025 season. Please attend one of the mandatory Officiating Clinics, below, for the sport you are interested in officiating. During this meeting you will receive job expectations, responsibilities, schedule, and begin to learn the sport rules. Expect each meeting to last 2-3 hours.

Basketball Tuesday, January 21st, @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201

Wednesday, January 22nd @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201 Outdoor Soccer Thursday, February 6th @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201 Softball Thursday, February 20th @ 6:30pm, Rec Center, Room 201

Tuesday, February 25th @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201 Sport is knowledge is required, officiating experience is optional.

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours. Posted:

1/16/2025



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





