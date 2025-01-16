Intramural Sports is hiring sport officials for the spring 2025 season. Please attend one of the mandatory Officiating Clinics, below, for the sport you are interested in officiating. During this meeting you will receive job expectations, responsibilities, schedule, and begin to learn the sport rules. Expect each meeting to last 2-3 hours.
Basketball
- Tuesday, January 21st, @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201
- Wednesday, January 22nd @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201
Outdoor Soccer
- Thursday, February 6th @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201
Softball
- Thursday, February 20th @ 6:30pm, Rec Center, Room 201
- Tuesday, February 25th @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201
Sport is knowledge is required, officiating experience is optional.
Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours.