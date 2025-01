Soccer or Futbol? Who Cares, Just PLAY!

Take the pitch and play Intramural Soccer! Create your team now on IMLeagues.com January 27 - February 7.

Need a Soccer team to play with? Attend the Soccer Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, February 5th @ 6pm in the Sport Programs Office, Rec Center, Room 203.



For questions contact the Sport Programs Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

1/28/2025



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





