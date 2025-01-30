Need a Job? Be an Intramural Soccer Official!

Intramural Sports is hiring Soccer Officials for the spring 2025 season. Please attend one of the mandatory Officiating Clinic, below, for the sport you are interested in officiating. During this meeting you will receive job expectations, responsibilities, schedule, and begin to learn the sport rules. Expect each meeting to last 2-3 hours.

Outdoor Soccer Thursday, February 6 @ 6:30pm, Rec Center Room 201 No prior experience as an official is needed, but basic knowledge of the sport is required.

Don't hesitate to contact the Sport Programs Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours. Posted:

1/30/2025



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Student Organization

Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

