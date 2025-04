Register for the Intramural 4v4 Flag Football League on IMLeagues.com now through April 8th.

This sport falls under the Modern Series of Intramural Sports. This means teams will play a longer regular season, games will be self-officiated, and participants may play on multiple teams.

For questions contact the Sport Programs Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

4/8/2025



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





