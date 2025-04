Get ready, Lubbock! Jon Pardi’s Honkytonk Hollywood Tour arrives next Friday, April 25, 2025. With special guests Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton, this concert will feature an incredible mix of traditional and modern country hits. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night of live music. Tickets are still available—secure yours today at www.axs.com. Posted:

4/11/2025



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Date: 4/25/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment