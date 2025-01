Ring in 2025 by locking in your tickets for Staind and Breaking Benjamin’s co-headlining concert at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. With special guests Wage War and Lakeview, this show promises an unforgettable night of hard-hitting rock performances. Grab your tickets now at www.axs.com. Posted:

1/28/2025



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 5:45 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Date: 5/6/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment