Staind and Breaking Benjamin’s co-headlining tour hits United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Featuring special guests Wage War and Lakeview, this concert promises an unforgettable night of powerful performances. Tickets are still available at www.axs.com. Posted:

4/10/2025



Sophia Scholz



Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



United Supermarkets Arena



Time: 5:45 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Date: 5/6/2025



United Supermarkets Arena



Arts & Entertainment