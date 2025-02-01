Telecommunications will replace end-of-support network hardware for the residence halls Thursday, January 9th from 10 pm CST to Friday, January 10th at 1 am CST. During this work, residence hall devices will not be able to communicate beyond the local building network (i.e., not be able to communicate with the rest of the TTU campus or the Internet).



If you have concerns or potential conflicts that impact TTU mission-critical services, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu While precise timing for each building is difficult to predict, all wired and Wi-Fi service, including e.911, will be interrupted for approximately one hour during each building’s maintenance window, however the entire maintenance window is reserved to manage any unexpected situations. This maintenance has been scheduled prior to student move-in on January 12th in order to minimize disruption. Posted:

