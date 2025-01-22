open to everyone. First prize - $250

Second prize - $150

1 to 6 MB. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2024 and Jan 1, 2025. Winners will be announced at the 11th Annual Water College. E-mail one photo per person to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu) with your name, affiliation and contact information.

Submission deadline is 5 PM (CDT) on Jan 15, 2025. The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) is sponsoring a PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST that is open to everyone.

1/2/2025



Originator:

Kalavathy Rajan



Email:

krajan@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 1/22/2025



Location:

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

