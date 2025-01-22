|
The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) is sponsoring a PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST that is open to everyone.
- First prize - $250
- Second prize - $150
- Third prize - $100
File size : 1 to 6 MB
. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI
. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2024 and Jan 1, 2025
. Winners will be announced at the 11th Annual Water College
.
- E-mail one photo per person to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu) with your name, affiliation and contact information.
- Submission deadline is 5 PM (CDT) on Jan 15, 2025.
|Posted:
1/2/2025
Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan
Email:
krajan@ttu.edu
Department:
Plant and Soil Science
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 1/22/2025
Location:
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
Categories