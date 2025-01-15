Raiders Defending Life at Texas Tech University is thrilled to announce a fundraising raffle to benefit the Pregnant and Parenting Scholarship program. With over $1,000 worth of incredible prizes from local Lubbock businesses, this raffle is a fantastic opportunity to win big while supporting a meaningful cause.

Prizes include:

A $200 Magic Nails & Spa gift card

A USDA Prime Steak Collection from Red Raider Meats

Two $100 cleaning services from Flatland Carpet Cleaning

A shampoo, cut, and blowout from Natalie Prieto at Russo's Hair Salon

Two tickets to see TobyMac at United Supermarkets Arena on March 22

A $50 Uptown Cheapskate gift card

A $50 Raising Cane's gift card

Two $40 gift certificates to Orlando’s Italian Restaurant

A $50 Cabela’s gift card

And more!

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. To purchase tickets, make a donation via Venmo (@prolife_ttu) or GoFundMe and send a screenshot of your donation to Raiders Defending Life’s Facebook or Instagram to confirm your entry. Already donated on GoFundMe? Send a screenshot of your donation receipt, and Raiders Defending Life will include your entry in the raffle.

The prize drawings will begin on February 14th, so don’t wait—get your tickets today and secure your chance to win!

For more information about Raiders Defending Life or this fundraising effort, contact

Communications Officer Natalie Brennan at natbrenn@ttu.edu.

Raiders Defending Life is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.









