TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Sustainable agriculture PHOTO CONTEST
The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) is sponsoring a PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST that is open to everyone
  • First prize - $250
  • Second prize - $150
  • Third prize - $100
File size : 1 to 6 MB. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2024 and Jan 1, 2025. Winners will be announced at the 11th Annual Water College.
  • E-mail one photo per person to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu) with your name, affiliation and contact information.
  • Submission deadline is 5 PM (CDT) on Jan 15, 2025.
Posted:
1/14/2025

Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan

Email:
krajan@ttu.edu

Department:
Plant and Soil Science

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 1/22/2025

Location:
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Categories