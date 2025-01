Join us on Monday, January 20th for our Inaugural Unity Brunch in the SUB Ballroom! We will serve brunch and enjoy student performances while honoring Dr. King. After, we will provide transportation to Lubbock Roots and Lubbock Impact for MLK Day of Service! RSVP Here Posted:

1/13/2025



Emily Warren



Emily.Warren@ttu.edu



Intercultural Educ and Engagement



Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/20/2025



SUB Ballroom



