Global Buddies is a new program with Student Org, SGC (Students for Global Connections). Global buddies gives international students and American students the opportunity to meet new friends and learn from one another. Did you know that only 11% of International students ever enter an American household?! Crazy right! Through the GB program students at TTU will have the chance to shar their culture and become better Global Citizens.

Applications close on January 24th

Each month SGC will host a event for buddies to get together and hang out. However you are encouraged to spend time with your buddy outside of these events too.

Events include Feb - Kick-Off and meet and greet event March - Drive in Movie night April - Arbor Day Hang Out

American/domestic student application form

International Student Application Form

Global Buddies is a program of Students for Global Connections, a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

1/15/2025



Originator:

Kathleen Cade-Gerzon



Email:

Kathleen.Cade-Gerzon@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

