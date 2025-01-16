Unlock Your Career Potential: Breakout Sessions at the Scarlet, Black, and YOU! TTU Opportunities Job Fair

Join us for three invaluable breakout sessions in the SUB's Red Raider Lounge, hosted by the University Career Center and the International Affairs Office. Whether you're aiming for an on-campus job or any job in the future, these sessions are designed to give you the edge you need to succeed in today's competitive job market. Each session will end with a Q&A where you'll have the chance to ask questions and get expert advice.

Professional Communication in the Job Market (10:00 AM to 10:50 AM)

Master the art of communication!

In this session, students will explore the key elements of professional communication: verbal, written, and non-verbal. Learn how to effectively convey your skills, make lasting impressions, and increase your chances of landing the job you want. Get expert tips and strategies to help you stand out and succeed in the job market.

If you have any questions, please email Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu) or call our office 806-742-2210.



