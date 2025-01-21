TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free 55+ Pilates Reformer Classes at University Recreation
University Recreation Fitness and Wellness will be hosting free Pilates reformer classes for those aged 55+ on Tuesdays at 12pm beginning February 4th in room 121 of the Rec center, Email Brittany Doak  for information on how to reserve your spot. Registration is required for this free event for each class day you wish to attend. Classes are taught by certified trainers only!
Posted:
1/21/2025

Originator:
Brittany Doak

Email:
bdoak@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


