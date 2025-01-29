University Recreation Fitness and Wellness will be hosting free Pilates reformer classes for those aged 55+ on Tuesdays at 12pm beginning February 4th in room 121 of the Rec center, Email Brittany Doak for information on how to reserve your spot. Registration is required for this free event for each class day you wish to attend. Classes are taught by certified trainers only! Posted:

1/29/2025



Originator:

Brittany Doak



Email:

bdoak@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

