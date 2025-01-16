Unlock Your Career Potential: Breakout Sessions at the Scarlet, Black, and YOU! TTU Opportunities Job Fair

Join us for three invaluable breakout sessions in the SUB's Red Raider Lounge, hosted by the University Career Center and the International Affairs Office. Whether you're aiming for an on-campus job or any job in the future, these sessions are designed to give you the edge you need to succeed in today's competitive job market. Each session will end with a Q&A where you'll have the chance to ask questions and get expert advice.

Immigration Next Steps (11:00 AM to 11:50 AM)

Navigating the process as an international student.

The ISSS team will walk you through the essential steps of on-campus employment. Learn about the rules and regulations, how to proceed once you receive your employment letter, and the process of getting your social security number. This session is the perfect opportunity to ask any questions related to your immigration status and on-campus job opportunities.

If you have any questions, please email Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu) or call our office 806-742-2210.



