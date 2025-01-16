Get Hired! Insights from On-Campus Employers (12:00 PM to 12:50 PM)

Exclusive tips from top employers on campus.

Hear directly from two of the top on-campus employers in this insightful panel discussion. Discover what employers are really looking for, the skills you'll gain in on-campus roles, and how these experiences can be a springboard for your future career. Learn what makes applicants stand out in the hiring process and get insider tips on how to impress.

Unlock Your Career Potential: Breakout Sessions at the Scarlet, Black, and YOU! TTU Opportunities Job Fair

Join us for three invaluable breakout sessions in the SUB's Red Raider Lounge, hosted by the University Career Center and the International Affairs Office. Whether you're aiming for an on-campus job or any job in the future, these sessions are designed to give you the edge you need to succeed in today's competitive job market. Each session will end with a Q&A where you'll have the chance to ask questions and get expert advice. For more information about the sessions, visit our webpage.

If you have any questions, please email Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu) or call our office 806-742-2210.



