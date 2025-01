Apply to be the Senior Advisor for the School of Art. We have an advisor position open in the School of Art. Great Students, Staff and Faculty. Come join us. https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=881426 Posted:

1/13/2025



Originator:

Nancy Slagle



Email:

n.slagle@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Departmental