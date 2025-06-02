The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual MathWorks educational event on February 6, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (CT).

MathWorks, a leader in mathematical computing software, provides TTU students, faculty, and staff with free access to MATLAB as part of their partnership with the university.

MathWorks professionals will review the following topics:

MATLAB Overview

MATLAB/Python Collaboration

Live Demos and Practical Examples

Additional Resources

Interactive Q&A Session

Event Details

Date: February 6

February 6 Time: 10am – 12pm (CT)

10am – 12pm (CT) Location: The presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams.

To attend, email IT Events at itevents@ttu.edu. Registrants will receive a calendar invitation and Microsoft Teams access details.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover MathWorks’ innovative tools and learn how to integrate them into your projects!