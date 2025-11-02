FMI Public Speaker Series — February 11

The Next American Economy

Nation, State, and Markets in an Uncertain World

The Free Market Institute (FMI) welcomes Samuel Gregg to Texas Tech University to present a public lecture on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The lecture will take place in the Student Union Building (SUB) – Red Raider Ballroom (15th Street and Akron Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

One of America’s greatest success stories is its economy. For more than a century, it has been the envy of the world. The opportunity it generates has inspired millions of people to want to become American. Today, however, America’s economy is at a crossroads. At stake is not only the future of the world’s biggest economy, but the economic liberty that remains central to America’s identity as a nation. Managed decline and creeping statism do not have to be America’s only choices.

Samuel Gregg insists there is an alternative: a vibrant market economy grounded on entrepreneurship, competition, and trade openness that allows America as a sovereign nation to defend its interests in a dangerous world without compromising its belief in the power of economic freedom.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.



About the Speaker

Samuel Gregg is the Friedrich Hayek Chair in Economics and Economic History at the American Institute for Economic Research. He has a Ph.D. in moral philosophy and political economy from Oxford University, and an M.A. in political philosophy from the University of Melbourne. He has written and spoken extensively on questions of political economy, economic history, monetary theory and policy, and natural law theory.

Prof. Gregg is the author of seventeen books, including On Ordered Liberty (2003), The Commercial Society (2007), Wilhelm Röpke’s Political Economy (2010); Becoming Europe (2013); Reason, Faith, and the Struggle for Western Civilization (2019); The Essential Natural Law (2021); and The Next American Economy: Nation, State and Markets in an Uncertain World (2022). He has published in journals such as the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy; Journal of Markets & Morality; Economic Affairs; Law and Investment Management; Journal des Economistes et des Etudes Humaines; Notre Dame Journal of Law, Ethics and Public Policy; Oxford Analytica; Communio; Journal of Scottish Philosophy; University Bookman; Foreign Affairs; and Policy.

He is also a regular writer of opinion-pieces which appear in publications such as The Wall Street Journal; Foreign Affairs; The Daily Telegraph; First Things; Investors Business Daily; The Spectator; Law and Liberty; Washington Times; Washington Examiner; Revue Conflits; American Banker; National Review; Public Discourse; American Spectator; El Mercurio; Australian Financial Review; Jerusalem Post; La Nacion; and Business Review Weekly.



For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.