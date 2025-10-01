We meet once a week – typically in the SUB – from 5:00 – 6:30. Our ranks are filled with absolute beginners all the way up to seasoned veterans, so chances are high that there are lots of people who have the same level of skill as you. We play all time controls, and it’s not uncommon for a competitive table of Bughouse to pop up from time to time.

If you are wanting to improve your game, or just spend an hour of fun with like-minded people, consider yourself warmly invited to our weekly meetings. If you’d like to be added to our email list, shoot us a message and we’ll get you added.





Knight Raiders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.