Join us for an exciting afternoon with the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) team! Our open house is the perfect chance for lab members, students, and faculty to:

Meet the EHS Staff : Get to know the people who help keep our campus safe and learn about the vital services they provide.

: Get to know the people who help keep our campus safe and learn about the vital services they provide. Explore EHS Resources : Discover how EHS supports research, teaching, and safety in our labs and beyond.

: Discover how EHS supports research, teaching, and safety in our labs and beyond. Enjoy Refreshments : We'll have a variety of snacks and sodas to keep you energized as you mingle and learn.

: We'll have a variety of snacks and sodas to keep you energized as you mingle and learn. Participate in Fun Activities: Engage in interactive activities designed to educate and entertain, with a focus on safety and health.

Whether you're a seasoned researcher, a curious student, or a dedicated faculty member, this event is a fantastic opportunity to connect, learn, and have fun. Don't miss out!

We can't wait to welcome you and show you what EHS is all about!

Date: January 23rd

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Experimental Science Building 2 (ESB2), Room 406