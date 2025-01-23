Join us for an exciting afternoon with the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) team! Our open house is the perfect chance for lab members, students, and faculty to:
- Meet the EHS Staff: Get to know the people who help keep our campus safe and learn about the vital services they provide.
- Explore EHS Resources: Discover how EHS supports research, teaching, and safety in our labs and beyond.
- Enjoy Refreshments: We'll have a variety of snacks and sodas to keep you energized as you mingle and learn.
- Participate in Fun Activities: Engage in interactive activities designed to educate and entertain, with a focus on safety and health.
Whether you're a seasoned researcher, a curious student, or a dedicated faculty member, this event is a fantastic opportunity to connect, learn, and have fun. Don't miss out!
We can't wait to welcome you and show you what EHS is all about!
Date: January 23rd
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: Experimental Science Building 2 (ESB2), Room 406