EHS Open House!

Join us for an exciting afternoon with the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) team! Our open house is the perfect chance for lab members, students, and faculty to:

  • Meet the EHS Staff: Get to know the people who help keep our campus safe and learn about the vital services they provide.
  • Explore EHS Resources: Discover how EHS supports research, teaching, and safety in our labs and beyond.
  • Enjoy Refreshments: We'll have a variety of snacks and sodas to keep you energized as you mingle and learn.
  • Participate in Fun Activities: Engage in interactive activities designed to educate and entertain, with a focus on safety and health.

Whether you're a seasoned researcher, a curious student, or a dedicated faculty member, this event is a fantastic opportunity to connect, learn, and have fun. Don't miss out!

We can't wait to welcome you and show you what EHS is all about!

Date: January 23rd

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Experimental Science Building 2 (ESB2), Room 406
1/14/2025

Giovanny Cordoba

gcordoba@ttu.edu

Environmental Health and Safety

