Date: Thursday, January 23rd

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Experimental Science Building 2 (ESB2), Room 406

We’re excited to invite you to the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Open House! This event is a unique opportunity for lab members, students, and faculty to:

Connect with the EHS Team : Meet the experts who are dedicated to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all.

: Meet the experts who are dedicated to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all. Learn About Safety Initiatives : Gain insight into the programs and services EHS offers to support your work and studies.

: Gain insight into the programs and services EHS offers to support your work and studies. Enjoy Complimentary Refreshments : Treat yourself to a selection of snacks and sodas while you network and explore.

: Treat yourself to a selection of snacks and sodas while you network and explore. Engage in Hands-On Activities: Participate in interactive demonstrations and fun, safety-focused activities designed for all attendees.

Whether you're new to campus or a long-time member of our community, the EHS Open House is a great way to familiarize yourself with our services, meet the team, and enjoy an afternoon of learning and fun.

We look forward to seeing you there and sharing how we can support your success!