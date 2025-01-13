The TTU Lubbock campus will experience an approximate 5 minute interruption of internet service from 8:30 pm to 8:35 pm, Central time.

For each of the following locations, a one hour interruption of all network services will occur starting at 9:30 PM:

Austin Investments

Austin TJ Rusk

KTXT Radio Station at Media and Communications

DFW

Early Head Start

Junction HUMS

Junction

Jones Stadium – Audio/Video Network

Marble Falls

NWSB - Abilene

Skyview Gott Observatory

United Supermarkets Arena – Audio/Video Network

E911 services through Skype for Business will be unavailable with each outage.