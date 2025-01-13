On Monday, January 13, 2025, from 8 pm to 11:59 pm Central time, the TTU Network Operations Center will upgrade firmware for network devices and apply security updates to ensure operational integrity.
The TTU Lubbock campus will experience an approximate 5 minute interruption of internet service from 8:30 pm to 8:35 pm, Central time.
For each of the following locations, a one hour interruption of all network services will occur starting at 9:30 PM:
- Austin Investments
- Austin TJ Rusk
- KTXT Radio Station at Media and Communications
- DFW
- Early Head Start
- Junction HUMS
- Junction
- Jones Stadium – Audio/Video Network
- Marble Falls
- NWSB - Abilene
- Skyview Gott Observatory
- United Supermarkets Arena – Audio/Video Network
E911 services through Skype for Business will be unavailable with each outage.
If you experience issues connecting to the network outside of this time period, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu
. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.