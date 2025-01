Tech 10 Applications are open. Are you among the top Red Raiders? Are you a graduating Senior? Apply to be part of the 2025 Tech 10 Class! Applications open on January 21st and close on March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. Apply on TechConnect at https://bit.ly/4jm0MnZ Posted:

1/21/2025



Originator:

Kimberly Thornton



Email:

kimberly.thornton@ttu.edu



Department:

Vice Provost for Student Life



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 3/2/2025



Location:

https://bit.ly/4jm0MnZ



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Organization