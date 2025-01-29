Global Health Lecture Series: Advancing Cultural Humility in a Pediatric Residency Program Using Simulation

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host Dr. Palka Patel and Dr. Shaina Hecht from University of Indiana. Several years ago, their team identified primary global health educational objectives for their pediatric residents and one was to cultivate aptitude and skills in cultural humility. As part of their updated educational curriculum, they developed three global health simulation sessions based on discussions with local immigrant and refugee populations. They will discuss the development and outline of the 3 simulations as well as survey results demonstrating increased cultural humility after the sessions.

1/14/2025



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/29/2025



Zoom



