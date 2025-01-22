Please join the Office of Global Health as we host Roshan Mashal.

Roshan Mashal, a passionate advocate for women's rights, has extensive experience in journalism, activism, and leadership roles within organizations such as the Afghan Women’s Network (AWN). She has been instrumental in advancing women's empowerment, peacebuilding, and coalition-building efforts for over a decade.

Currently, Mashal leads the Afghan Women's Community in North Texas, working as a mentor through the Counterpart International Young Women leadership project, and chairs the Women's Global Consultation with MIRR Alliance. As a TIEC Global Voices Fellow, she champions women's human rights and global unity. Read more about her and her work here.

