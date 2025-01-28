Candy arrangement will include 18 various size candy bars. Each arrangement will come in a Valentine-themed decorative metal pail and will consist of a heart pick and a “Happy Valentine's Day” floral pick.

Floral arrangement of 3 red roses carefully arranged with seeded eucalyptus and misty blue in a classic clear bud vase.

Each arrangement includes a heart pick and a Happy Valentine’s Day bow.



Payments must be made by Monday, February 10 th.

Delivery will be Friday, February 14 th. Off-campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee.

Supplies are limited.

No exchanges. All sales are final. Free delivery on the Lubbock campus only.

Online orders can be made at the Raider Floral webpage.

Payments can be made by FOP, check, or money order payable to Texas Tech with an 8.25% tax.

For questions, contact raiderfloralevents@ttu.edu