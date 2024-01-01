The deadline for the Sustainable Agriculture photography contest has been extended to 5 PM (CST) on January 20 . E-mail one photo per person to Dr. Kala Rajan ( krajan@ttu.edu ). First prize - $250

Second prize - $150

Third prize - $100. File size: 1 to 6 MB. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2024 and Jan 1, 2025. Winners will be announced at the 11th Annual Water College on January 22 in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

