The deadline for the Sustainable Agriculture photography contest has been extended to 5 PM (CST) on January 20. E-mail one photo per person to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu).
- First prize - $250
- Second prize - $150
- Third prize - $100
File size : 1 to 6 MB
. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI
. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock
on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2024 and Jan 1, 2025
. Winners will be announced at the 11th Annual Water College
on January 22 in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The contest is open to ALL.
|Posted:
1/16/2025
Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan
Email:
krajan@ttu.edu
Department:
Plant and Soil Science
