Photo contest deadline extended
The deadline for the Sustainable Agriculture photography contest has been extended to 5 PM (CST) on January 20E-mail one photo per person to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu).
  • First prize - $250
  • Second prize - $150
  • Third prize - $100
File size : 1 to 6 MB. Minimum resolution - 96 DPI. Photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plant, and livestock on the Texas High Plains are solicited. Submit photos taken between Jan 1, 2024 and Jan 1, 2025. Winners will be announced at the 11th Annual Water College on January 22 in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The contest is open to ALL.
Posted:
1/16/2025

Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan

Email:
krajan@ttu.edu

Department:
Plant and Soil Science


