Jan. 29 - Attend the Health Professions School Fair, SUB Ballroom
Attend the 14th annual Health Professions School Fair on Wed., Jan. 29th, from 10am-2pm in the SUB Ballroom. We will feature over 50 health professions programs as well as pre-health student organizations, so stop by to get information and network. No advance registration required; sponsored by Pre-Professional Health Careers. 
Posted:
1/21/2025

Originator:
Christine Hoodenpyle

Email:
Christy.Hoodenpyle@ttu.edu

Department:
Pre Professional Health Care

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/29/2025

Location:
SUB Ballroom

