Attend the 14th annual Health Professions School Fair on Wed., Jan. 29th, from 10am-2pm in the SUB Ballroom. We will feature over 50 health professions programs as well as pre-health student organizations, so stop by to get information and network. No advance registration required; sponsored by Pre-Professional Health Careers.
|Posted:
1/21/2025
Originator:
Christine Hoodenpyle
Email:
Christy.Hoodenpyle@ttu.edu
Department:
Pre Professional Health Care
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/29/2025
Location:
SUB Ballroom
