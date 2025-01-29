Attend the 14th annual Health Professions School Fair on Wed., Jan. 29th, from 10am-2pm in the SUB Ballroom. We will feature over 50 health professions programs as well as pre-health student organizations, so stop by to get information and network. No advance registration required; sponsored by Pre-Professional Health Careers.

