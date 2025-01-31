The Relationship Enhancement Center (REC) is a specific therapy program designed to help students learn to communicate with and relate to their partners more effectively. Therapy sessions are observed live by a supervision team who provide additional guidance as the therapy progresses.





The Relationship Enhancement Center is available to couples for 4:00-5:00 or 5:30-6:30 appointment times on Tuesdays during the Spring 2025 semester. Space is limited and first appointments will begin in mid-February.









