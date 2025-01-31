TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Couples and Relationship Counseling
The Relationship Enhancement Center (REC) is a specific therapy program designed to help students learn to communicate with and relate to their partners more effectively. Therapy sessions are observed live by a supervision team who provide additional guidance as the therapy progresses.

The Relationship Enhancement Center is available to couples for 4:00-5:00 or 5:30-6:30 appointment times on Tuesdays during the Spring 2025 semester. Space is limited and first appointments will begin in mid-February.

Please contact JBK.Purcell@ttu.edu or Kim.Durbin@ttu.edu if interested in participating. 
1/31/2025

John Purcell

jbk.purcell@ttu.edu

Student Counseling Center


