Extended Hours for Fitness & Wellness Massage!
We’re excited to offer extended hours with our two licensed massage therapists at the Fitness and Wellness suite located at the TTU University Recreation. Come book your rejuvenating massage today! Call: 806-742-3828 to book your massage.

Fitness and Wellness Hours
Monday -Thursday 9 AM to 9 PM
Friday 9am -6:30pm 
Saturday 9am-1pm

$45  1-hour Massage for  TTU Rec Members
$55   1-hour Massage for Non- TTU Rec Members

Call: 806-742-3828 to book your massage today!
Posted:
1/17/2025

Originator:
Johanna Valencia

Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


