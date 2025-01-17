Extended Hours for Fitness & Wellness Massage!

We’re excited to offer extended hours with our two licensed massage therapists at the Fitness and Wellness suite located at the TTU University Recreation. Come book your rejuvenating massage today! Call: 806-742-3828 to book your massage.



Fitness and Wellness Hours

Monday -Thursday 9 AM to 9 PM

Friday 9am -6:30pm Saturday 9am-1pm

$45 1-hour Massage for TTU Rec Members

$55 1-hour Massage for Non- TTU Rec Members



Call: 806-742-3828 to book your massage today! Posted:

1/17/2025



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Departmental

Rec Sports Programming

