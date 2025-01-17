Texas Tech University Recreation Pilates Reformers Program is Here!



Sign-up for the Pilates Reformer Unlimited Pass that begins January 28th at 6:00 AM and continues until spots are filled. Limited availability, so don’t miss out—reserve your spot early! Register at: https://register.urec.ttu.edu/



Join us on January 28th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in RM 121 at the Recreation Center for a chance to meet the TTU Pilates Instructors, enjoy a free 30-minute class, and take home plenty of giveaways!





For more information contact Gabriella.Perez@ttu.edu or Johanna.Valencia@ttu.edu

