The Whitacre College of Engineering Robotics Program is looking for a volunteer to serve as the judge advisor for some upcoming robotics competitions. This is a key leadership volunteer role that is ongoing throughout the robotics season. The judge advisor helps support all the judges at the robotics competitions and ensures that all rules regarding awards and interviews are followed. Judge advisors also provide feedback and ideas to the event coordinators on how we can improve the judging process. On competition day, judge advisor are the point of contact for the onsite judges.





Robotics experience is not required and training materials will be provided. The only requirement is a desire to be apart of our robotics outreach community.





Reach out to garrett.smith@ttu.edu if interested.