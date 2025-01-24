Get ready, Lubbock!

Music Without Borders, in partnership with SMG Events, proudly presents Mashbit, bringing his unique style and high-energy electronic sound to Culture on Saturday, January 25th, 2025. Known for his electrifying performances and signature beats, Mashbit has been captivating audiences across the nation, and now it’s Lubbock’s turn to experience the magic.

Tickets are just $20, making it an affordable way to enjoy a night of incredible music while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from this event will go directly to benefit Music Without Borders, helping them continue their mission to create impactful musical experiences.

With doors opening at 9 PM, this 18+ event is your chance to dive into a night filled with unmatched energy, pulsating rhythms, and unforgettable vibes. Whether you’re a dedicated EDM fan or just looking for an incredible night out, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

Venue Address: Culture, 1711 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Tickets: Secure yours now at smgevents.com to guarantee entry.

Round up your crew and get ready to dance the night away. Let’s make this a night to remember while supporting a meaningful cause!





Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.