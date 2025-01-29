Kickstart Spring 2025 with GDSC TTU!

Date: January 29, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Livermore Center 101





Why You Can’t Miss This





Exclusive Workshops Detail Announcements:

Cybersecurity Essentials: Fundamentals and practical techniques to secure systems.

LLM Defense Lab: Attacking and fine-tuning large language models for security.

ML & Neural Networks: Build machine learning models from scratch!





Open Source Projects - Details Announced and Interest Gathered

GDSC Chatbot: Your chance to innovate and contribute.

Discord Bot: Collaborate on automating tasks with code.





Perks Galore:

Leadership opportunities to supercharge your resume.

Sneak peek into the Third Annual Developers Conference.

Socials, networking, and mentorship sessions.

FREE FOOD to fuel your creativity!





Who’s Invited?

Everyone! Whether you're a coding wizard or tech newbie, this is the perfect place to explore, connect, and grow.







The Developer Student Club is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.