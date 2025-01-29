Kickstart Spring 2025 with GDSC TTU!
Date: January 29, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Livermore Center 101
Why You Can’t Miss This
Exclusive Workshops Detail Announcements:
Cybersecurity Essentials: Fundamentals and practical techniques to secure systems.
LLM Defense Lab: Attacking and fine-tuning large language models for security.
ML & Neural Networks: Build machine learning models from scratch!
Open Source Projects - Details Announced and Interest Gathered
GDSC Chatbot: Your chance to innovate and contribute.
Discord Bot: Collaborate on automating tasks with code.
Perks Galore:
Leadership opportunities to supercharge your resume.
Sneak peek into the Third Annual Developers Conference.
Socials, networking, and mentorship sessions.
FREE FOOD to fuel your creativity!
Who’s Invited?
Everyone! Whether you're a coding wizard or tech newbie, this is the perfect place to explore, connect, and grow.
The Developer Student Club is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.