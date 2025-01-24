Sigma Tau Delta's first spring event is the

on January 24th at 4:00 p.m. CT via Microsoft Teams. Everyone (members, non-members, and distance students) is invited to read aloud their favorite poem from

by Natalie Diaz or do a poet’s response where you write a poem in response to one in the book. We will also be discussing the book as a whole. Natalie Diaz will be one of the featured speakers at the Sigma Tau Delta Convention in March. You can learn more about her book here:

.

When My Brother Was an Aztec





If you have any questions or would like the link to the event, please contact: psideltasigmatd@gmail.com





You can learn more about Sigma Tau Delta events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/english/student_involvement/organizations/sigma_tau_delta/index.php





Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.