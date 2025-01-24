TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Calling All Poets for Sigma Tau Delta's Common Reader Event!
Sigma Tau Delta's first spring event is the 2025 Common Reader Event on January 24th at 4:00 p.m. CT via Microsoft Teams. Everyone (members, non-members, and distance students) is invited to read aloud their favorite poem from When My Brother Was an Aztec by Natalie Diaz or do a poet’s response where you write a poem in response to one in the book. We will also be discussing the book as a whole. Natalie Diaz will be one of the featured speakers at the Sigma Tau Delta Convention in March. You can learn more about her book here: https://www.english.org/events/commonreader/index.shtml

If you have any questions or would like the link to the event, please contact: psideltasigmatd@gmail.com


Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
1/21/2025

Baylie Jett Mills

Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2025

Microsoft Teams


