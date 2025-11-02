Join us on February 11 (Sacagawea's son, Jon Baptiste's Birthday) for an exciting lecture about the U.S. Mint's creation of the Sacagawea Dollar.

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the Sacagawea Golden Coin, and to celebrate this milestone in U.S. history, the Museum is proud to have Greg Weinman, Chief Counsel from the U.S. Mint, to speak about this impactful time in U.S. history.

“How the Sacagawea Golden Dollar Changed Coin Design at the United States Mint.”

Weinman will discuss the fascinating story of how the Sacagawea Golden Dollar came to be, his experience working with Lubbock native Glenna Goodacre and her extraordinary role in designing this iconic coin, and how that experience directly led to the creation of the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, which helped the Mint cultivate long-term relationships with a diverse group of American artists, breathing new life into the Mint’s coin designs. Weinman will also describe how the creation of the Sacagawea dollar catalyzed an entirely new approach to coin design and marketing at the United States Mint, including a more significant role for coin collectors, academics, and other experts in the field. Finally, he will talk a bit about what the process looks like today and the future of coin design.

Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium (entry can be made through the West doors of the Sculpture Court beginning at 5:30 p.m.

6 p.m.

This will be a 45-minute presentation followed by 15 minutes for Q&A.

A reception will immediately follow in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court

This is a free event, and open to the public.