Alpha Phi Omega- Beta Sigma is hosting a trivia night in the SUB Ballroom, free and open to everyone! We'll be having a trivia game tackling several different subjects.

Alpha Phi Omega - Beta Sigma is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

1/22/2025



Originator:

Bentley Geesaman



Email:

bgeesama@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 1/22/2025



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Student Organization