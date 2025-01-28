We will be holding an OPEN HOUSE on Tuesday, January 28th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in room 251 of the TTU School of Music. Help us spread the word! And see our website for more information: http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech

The TTU String Project is designed to provide opportunities for youth and adults to receive instruction on stringed instruments at a reduced price. All instructors are music and music education majors at the undergraduate, graduate, and faculty levels. Instruction is offered on four string instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp.

At the open house, you will have the opportunity to try out instruments, get sized on your preferred instrument, gather information about renting an instrument from local music stores, receive information about other materials you will need for class, meet the teachers, ask further questions, and register for classes!

Registration for the Spring 2025 classes can be completed online at our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) and MUST BE COMPLETED by Friday, January 31st. Tuition is $170.00 for the semester and includes instruction in group class Tuesdays 6:00-7:20, three private lessons, and the official TTU String Project t-shirt! Payment is due by the first day of class (online store or in person with cash or check).

More information including special performances and events that the TTU String Project has done and will be a part of can be found on our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech) or the Texas Tech University String Project Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TTUStringProject).

Contact Prof. Rachel Mazzucco, Assistant Director of the Texas Tech University String Project, with any questions. She is available by email at music.stringproject@ttu.edu.

Classes for Adult students begin Tuesday, February 4th!

We look forward to seeing you at the “come and go” Open House on Tuesday, January 28

h

from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.!