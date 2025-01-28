Hello all! Hope everyone had a great break and is ready for the semester! I know I am since it's my last semester of my undergrad since I will be graduating in May. For this first meeting we will discuss the upcoming semester and our events coming up. We also are having an adventure board if you will. You can make a slide, board, or just tell us about what exciting things you have planned for the spring and beyond! We are also going to be providing pizza for our meetings so invite your friends and bring them to the meeting. Just let us know if you are bringing someone so we can get a count for the food. I can't wait to see you all on the 28th.





The Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.



