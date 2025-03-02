Join RISE and our Peer Educators for an engaging educational event as we explore the transition from January's Focus on Financial Wellness to February's emphasis on Spiritual Wellness. This interactive tabling session will highlight the importance of the 8 dimensions of wellness, providing insights and resources to help you cultivate a balanced and fulfilling life. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and enhance your well-being!
RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.