Satellite Gallery 1106 5th Street, February 7th from 6 pm – 9 pm

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art





Kind of Blue





This exhibition showcases work of the four current photography MFA graduate students from Texas Tech University - Sierra Greenslade, Joshua Mokry, Matthew Mishevski, and Ameen Abdallah. Through their work, they explore a plethora of themes ranging from Girlhood, cave ecosystems, productivity, and narratives surrounding people and land. With a wide range of themes, they all share one thing in common – a type of existence, mood, or state that is kind of blue. Through video and photography, Sierra Greenslade revisits Girlhood as an ongoing experience. Exploring ideas of power, gender, and performance, her work questions whether there is any Power in Pink or if it is all just Kind of Blue. Joshua Mokry explores cave ecosystems through his art, breaking down the human hierarchy to let us think below ourselves. Working as both photographer and conservationist, he translates his experiences of being underground to a state of blue melancholy that highlights a non-human environment that is often overlooked. Matthew Mishevski’s work is a meditation on being productive, longing, loneliness and adjusting to a new environment. Initially making “unproductive” pictures, Mishevski began to reflect on everyday spaces and the ways they were impacting his mental wellbeing in a negative way. Ameen Abdallah’s works are a representation of the emotional and cultural landscapes of his people, the remnants of his colonial history and how it continues to shape identities and daily life. With a passion for documenting time and archiving, Ameen uses the shades of blues from his traditional Kente cloth as an expression of Love, Peace, Strength in Renewal and Pure Spirits of History gone. Through these four photographers, we can all get a sense of something kind of blue.





If you would like to receive weekly announcements about upcoming exhibitions and arts events, please send us your email contact information to landmarkarts@ttu.edu.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.